As hospitals and clinics across the country face a growing shortage of nurses, Casper College is stepping up with a new hybrid nursing degree designed to meet the demand while offering flexibility for students balancing work, family, and other responsibilities.

Launching in the fall 2026 semester, the program combines online coursework with in-person clinical experiences, ensuring students gain the hands-on skills required for safe, compassionate nursing practice. “The hybrid degree option is being offered to meet students where they are and to support their success as learners and future nurses,” said Tina King, director of nursing at Casper College. “This student-centered approach promotes engagement, accessibility, and confidence while preparing students to meet the critical healthcare needs of our state.”



Wyoming, like much of the nation, faces a shortage of qualified nurses, particularly in rural areas. By training the next generation of nurses, Casper College is directly helping to ensure hospitals and clinics across the state have skilled professionals ready to care for patients.

The program will admit only eight students, offering personalized instruction and mentoring. Its statewide curriculum allows for easy transfer to the for a bachelor’s degree, with pathways to master’s and doctoral programs through national university partnerships. Students completing their first two years at Casper College are well-prepared to continue their nursing education anywhere.

Applications for the hybrid nursing option are due Sunday, March 1. Prospective students can learn more and apply via the official Casper College Nursing Program page.

With this new program, Casper College is not only innovating in higher education but also playing a vital role in addressing Wyoming’s healthcare workforce needs — helping to fill the gap in a profession that is critical to the health and well-being of communities statewide.

Romantic Cement Work from Corra's Creations A family-run business in Casper offers unique pottery made of cement. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media