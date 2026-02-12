Wyoming’s ongoing “snow drought” has led state officials to start shutting off some water diversions along the North Platte River system.

On Thursday, the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office issued what’s known as a priority administration order. In simple terms, that means people and communities with newer water rights must stop taking water from the river for now. The restrictions stretch from Guernsey Reservoir upstream past Pathfinder Reservoir and could last through April.

Before making it official, the engineer’s office contacted 18 towns and five major industrial users “to prepare them for a potential call,” the agency told WyoFile. Those include communities such as Saratoga, Rawlins, Casper, Douglas and Glenrock.

“Nearly all have secured replacement water options or mitigation strategies to address impacts on junior water rights.”

The reason comes down to dry conditions piling up over time. The engineer’s office cited “low snowpack,” “multiple years of drought” and “low reservoir storage carryover.” The agency also said it expects water supplies to be below average in 2026 based on current snowpack and runoff forecasts.

Snow-water levels in the North Platte Basin are sitting between 35% and 63% of normal. “Pretty much the whole region along the North Platte is experiencing at least some form of drought,” meteorologist Colby Goatley said, as reported by Wyofile.

Wyoming follows a “first-in-time, first-in-right” water system. That means the oldest water rights get protected first, and newer rights are the first to be cut when supplies run short. According to details, the current order affects rights upstream of Pathfinder that date after Dec. 6, 1904, and rights upstream of Guernsey that date after April 20, 1923.

The state does have some backup options. Wyoming holds contracted storage in Pathfinder and Glendo reservoirs that towns and industries can lease if needed. About 12,237 acre-feet are currently available in Pathfinder.

Junior users will be given a short grace period to line up replacement supplies before their diversions are shut off.

Platte River Trails Share Winter Photos Winter in Casper is long, but that’s part of its charm—especially when you know where to go. The Platte River Trails offer a kind of winter recreation that’s accessible, peaceful, and quietly spectacular. No lift tickets. No long drives. Just snow-covered paths weaving through the heart of the city.

So bundle up, step outside, and rediscover the trails in their cold-weather glow. For maps, updates, and seasonal inspiration, follow Platte River Trails on Facebook and Instagram—and let winter show you a softer side of Casper. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media