It’s been a lean winter across much of Wyoming — and now even the ski hill is feeling it.

Hogadon Basin Ski Area announced it will be closed Monday, Feb. 16, a day it is typically open for Presidents’ Day weekend. The one-day closure is aimed at preserving what snow remains on the mountain and managing operational costs during a stretch of limited terrain availability.

In a statement, Hogadon officials said the temporary shutdown will help protect existing coverage and improve conditions as the season continues.

This winter’s below-average snowfall has left many areas of the state short on snowpack, and the impacts are showing up on the slopes. At Hogadon, only limited terrain is currently open, making snow preservation a priority.

“We are all hoping for more snow and better conditions in the coming days,” said Ryan Butler, superintendent of Hogadon Basin. “Our team will continue doing everything we can to make the most of the mountain.”

Despite Monday’s closure, the ski area will remain open through the weekend, including Saturday, Feb. 14, when several events are planned.

The Snow Angel Foundation will be on-site promoting its safety campaigns, coinciding with the Natrona County Britt Farr Invitational Alpine Ski Races. Guests are invited to ski into the evening, though officials remind visitors to be mindful of the limited terrain currently available.

Hogadon Basin thanked the community for its understanding and support as staff work to maintain safe and enjoyable conditions during a challenging snow year.

Like much of Wyoming, the mountain is waiting on the same thing everyone else is: a good, steady stretch of snow.

And it’s not just a local problem. Across the West, ski resorts are grappling with below-average snowpack and inconsistent storms. Parts of Colorado — typically a reliable powder engine — have also seen stretches of dry weather this season, forcing some resorts to rely heavily on snowmaking and limit open terrain. In lower-elevation areas especially, thin coverage and warmer-than-usual stretches have cut into operations and shortened runs.

For smaller, community hills like Hogadon, which don’t have the massive snowmaking infrastructure of major destination resorts, a dry winter hits even harder. Every storm matters. Every inch counts. Until it snows, the slopes — in Wyoming and beyond — remain in wait mode.

