When Lexie Ailport won the 2013 Chevy Camaro through the Impact Auction, she could have driven it home and celebrated her prize. Instead, she made a choice that spoke volumes about her generosity: she donated the car back to the Boys & Girls Club. The Camaro was re-auctioned, with all proceeds going directly to programs that help local kids grow, learn, and thrive. Lexie’s selfless decision turned a personal win into a gift for an entire community, showing that sometimes the greatest impact comes from putting others first.

The event, held Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center, brought nearly 800 community members together under the theme “United for Impact.” The Reverse Raffle & Auction helped raise over 13% of the organization’s $5.35 million operating budget, supporting programs, facility renovations, and a new greenhouse project designed to teach kids teamwork, responsibility, and gardening skills.

The night also featured heartfelt stories from Club families, including Gina Waller from the Glenrock Club, who shared the impact the Club has had on her children. “The Boys & Girls Club became my kids’ sanctuary,” she told the crowd. “When they walk through those doors, they aren’t ‘the kids who lost their dad.’ They are just kids. They play, they laugh, they go on epic adventures, and they are surrounded by mentors who look them in the eye and tell them they matter.”

Keynote speaker Mark Schlereth, three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL analyst, also addressed the audience, recalling lessons he learned from his father at a Boys & Girls Club. “My dad told me that if I wanted to play, the rules were simple: give it everything you’ve got and never quit. Those lessons stuck with me through every challenge,” Schlereth said.

In addition to Ailport’s generous donation, the evening highlighted support for a new greenhouse project, announced by Foundation board member Kim DeVore, CEO of Jonah Bank of Wyoming, with backing from the Jack Lenhart Family, Five Trails Rotary, and Grow Casper. The greenhouse will provide hands-on learning for Club members while growing fresh, nutritious food.

Event co-chairs John Lee and Brittany Buckingham said the night was about more than prizes: “This event helps open doors for thousands of young people, giving them meaningful opportunities to grow, explore their potential, and build a strong foundation for the future.”

With 11 sites across Natrona, Converse, Fremont, and Johnson counties, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming continue to provide safe spaces, trusted mentors, and programs that make a real difference in young people’s lives. CEO Ashley Bright summed it up: “We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our community. Their support allows us to meet young people where they are today and help them thrive.”

