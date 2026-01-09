Wyoming Rescue Mission Calls Community to Protect Neighbors from Life-Threatening Cold This Winter

“While winter brings harsh conditions, it also brings opportunities for compassion,” Hopkins said. “Together, we can ensure that no one in our community has to endure freezing nights alone. Your support provides warmth, dignity, and life-saving care when it matters most.”

As winter grips Wyoming, dangerously low temperatures are creating life-threatening conditions for men, women, and families experiencing homelessness. The Wyoming Rescue Mission is asking the community to come together to provide warmth, safety, and hope for neighbors in need.

Exposure to freezing temperatures can become deadly in just a few hours. For those without shelter, winter is more than uncomfortable—it is a crisis. Every day and night, Wyoming Rescue Mission keeps its doors open, offering what no one should face winter without: a safe place to stay, warm meals, and a caring environment that restores dignity and hope.

“For many of our guests, walking through our doors during the coldest days of the year is the first step toward stability,” said Brad Hopkins, Executive Director of Wyoming Rescue Mission. “We provide more than emergency shelter and meals — we offer counseling, recovery support, and long-term programs that help people rebuild their lives, not just survive the winter.”

Community support is vital as temperatures drop. Donations directly provide life-saving care:

$50 provides two nights of safe shelter and meals

$75 provides three nights of safe shelter and meals

$175 provides a full week of safe shelter and hot meals

Rising operational costs, including higher utility bills and food expenses, are making it more difficult for the Mission to stay within budget while keeping its doors open 24/7. Generosity from neighbors ensures that heat stays on, meals are served, and shelter remains available throughout the cold season.

Supporters can give online to make a life-saving difference.