Wyoming Wind Flips Semi on I-25

Yesterday the Wyoming wind was in full force, including a tree in Casper and a semi near Wheatland.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation posted photos of a flipped semi on their social media page Wednesday to show the effects of 68 mph gusts on I-25 near Coleman around 1:00 p.m.

"This just happened..." wrote the agency, warning drivers of temporary closures.

Truckers in Wyoming are often worried about ice and snow, but wind is just as big an issue!

Wind speeds above 40 mph can cause some serious problems, and wind speeds above 60 mph can and will flip semis.

Nearby and notable wind speeds recorded yesterday including:

WYO 258: 52 mph gusts near McKinley Street

U.S. 20/26: 52 mph gusts at Hiland, 57 mph at Natrona

I-25: 51 mph gusts at Smokey Gap (Midwest exit), 56 mph at Twenty Mile Hill, 58 mph gusts at Deer Creek, 47 mph at Coleman and 52 mph gusts at Bordeaux

WYO 220: 62 mph gusts atop Pathfinder Hill

