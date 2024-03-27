Wyoming Wildlife Managers Tasked with Developing Feedground Management Action

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met in Pinedale last week for its March meeting and voted to approve the department’s Feedground Management Plan.

Regional wildlife managers will now be tasked with developing adaptive Feedground Management Action Plans with local stakeholders.

“This is not a plan to shut down elk feedgrounds. The Feedground management plan provides a long-term roadmap and a suite of adaptive management options that may be utilized for each feedground,” said Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik.

“Not all feedgrounds are the same. By sitting down with stakeholders and the public, we can identify unique obstacles and determine the appropriate combination of strategies to accomplish the overarching goals of the plan, while staying within the sideboards clearly identified in the plan.”

The goal of the plan is to reduce elk's reliance on feedcgrounds and increase opportunities for elk to winter away from them to reduce disease.

10 of Wyoming's Most Dangerous Animals Wyoming is home to some pretty epic creatures. The pronghorn is the second fastest land animal in the world, second only to the cheetah -- and it's worth noting that while the cheetah can spring faster, the pronghorn can sustain it's top speed much farther. And while we do have plenty of cute and cuddly creatures (llike the nothern saw-whet owl) there are plenty of things that'll kill ya. Might want to think twice about moving here.