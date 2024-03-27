Wyoming Wildlife Managers Tasked with Developing Feedground Management Action
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met in Pinedale last week for its March meeting and voted to approve the department’s Feedground Management Plan.
Regional wildlife managers will now be tasked with developing adaptive Feedground Management Action Plans with local stakeholders.
“This is not a plan to shut down elk feedgrounds. The Feedground management plan provides a long-term roadmap and a suite of adaptive management options that may be utilized for each feedground,” said Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik.
“Not all feedgrounds are the same. By sitting down with stakeholders and the public, we can identify unique obstacles and determine the appropriate combination of strategies to accomplish the overarching goals of the plan, while staying within the sideboards clearly identified in the plan.”
The goal of the plan is to reduce elk's reliance on feedcgrounds and increase opportunities for elk to winter away from them to reduce disease.
