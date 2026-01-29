Wyoming Game and Fish Director Angi Bruce marked the 90th anniversary of Wyoming Wildlife magazine by reflecting on the department’s history, its commitment to adapting with the times, and the growing financial challenges facing wildlife management.

We've reprinted her column below.

Time Is Now For Creative Solutions For Wildlife Management

This year we celebrate the 90th anniversary of Wyoming Wildlife magazine. It has a new, fresh look to adapt with the times. I love looking back at earlier years and enjoy the vintage look and the articles about past challenges and successes in wildlife management. Although many state wildlife management agencies have discontinued their magazine in favor of new technologies, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has chosen to keep ours alive. We value this traditional medium while simultaneously expanding and investing in new tools to reach broader audiences. Similarly, the department is at another critical juncture regarding funding.

Our work is funded exclusively by hunters and anglers, along with a federal excise tax on ammunition and fishing equipment, as the department receives no general fund. The question before us is whether we continue to rely solely on these dedicated sources for fish and wildlife management, or if we should seek opportunities for broader public contributions.

We are currently facing a growing financial challenge in maintaining the management and sustainability of Wyoming's world-renowned wildlife resources. The millions of visitors who enjoy our wildlife annually, along with Wyoming residents who do not purchase hunting or fishing licenses, are not currently contributing to the management of these resources. Due to a variety of factors, primarily large inflation, our department is at a critical juncture. We are continuously reprioritizing work and aggressively seeking ways to decrease expenses. However, maintaining current levels of operation will be increasingly problematic without an additional source of revenue.

National data show that participation in wildlife recreation has almost doubled over the past two decades, with wildlife watching now engaging far more Americans than hunting, fishing and trapping combined. This growing interest underscores the broad value people place on wildlife and signals an opportunity to consider funding approaches that reflect how widely Wyoming’s wildlife is enjoyed. This increased interest and value for wildlife tells me we should be looking at a revenue path that allows everyone to contribute and provides support for our management work from all those who enjoy it. I believe adaptability and creative solutions are essential to ensure we are prepared for future challenges and remain a national leader.

It is extremely impressive how hunters and anglers have paid for wildlife management in Wyoming. This raises an important question: should they be asked to continue to bear the entire expense, or should others who benefit from the department’s work also contribute? It is time for all of us to ask these hard questions and look for creative solutions. The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to begin this discussion and plan for what we want Wyoming’s wildlife to look like over the next decade.

For 90 years, Wyoming Wildlife has been a success for the department. The new look reflects both our tradition and our commitment to adaptation. We consider it a privilege to manage Wyoming’s wildlife and are dedicated to using the available resources as effectively as possible. This requires providing you with honest and clear expectations regarding what management looks like with or without additional revenue. I am confident in 2026 we will find revenue solutions that will set the stage for wildlife conservation in Wyoming for decades to come.

