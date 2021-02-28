Wyoming Wildlife Forensics Expert Reflects on 35-Year Career

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's wildlife forensics lab is retiring.

Dee Dee Hawk plans to spend more time with her family, working in a family business and hunting pheasant.

She helped to solve many mysteries involving wildlife over her 35-year career.

Hawk tells the Billings Gazette one of her favorite cases involved elk poaching.

The poachers called a warden after shooting a black bear that tried to eat the elk.

Investigators got a tip the elk was killed illegally.

They linked the men to the kill site using elk DNA taken from the dead bear's claws.

Get our free mobile app

10 Reasons NOT to Move to Wyoming