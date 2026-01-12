Wyoming’s wildlife had plenty to celebrate in 2025, as the Game and Fish Department wrapped up a year full of conservation milestones and record-breaking adventures. Among the most notable achievements was the progress made on the Sublette Antelope Migration Corridor, which is now moving toward formal designation. Using more than 20 years of GPS data and extensive public input, the corridor was shepherded through the state’s rigorous review process, marking a historic first for pronghorn protection in Wyoming.

The department also finalized the Statewide Habitat Plan for 2026–2030, a comprehensive roadmap with 25 strategies and 93 actions to protect and restore terrestrial and aquatic habitats, safeguard migration routes, and prioritize areas of high conservation value. At the same time, law enforcement efforts sent a strong message that poaching will not be tolerated. A multi-year investigation in the Green River Region led to hefty fines and a 20-year hunting ban for the lead offender, while another long-running case in Jackson upheld an 18-year suspension for trophy poaching.

Fishing enthusiasts also had cause to celebrate. Kemmerer resident Shelby Holder set a state record with a 14-pound, 15.2-ounce tiger trout, while twelve-year-old Tucker Bass from Shoshoni captured a junior line-class world record largemouth bass. Participation in the Wyoming Cutt-Slam program reached a record 210 anglers catching all four native cutthroat subspecies, and staff inspected more than 76,000 boats to keep the state free of invasive mussels and protect its waterways.

Wyoming’s conservation leadership extended to the national stage when former director Brian Nesvik was nominated to lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, highlighting the state’s expertise in wildlife management. Local partnerships thrived as well, including the groundbreaking of the $33 million Kemmerer South Wildlife Crossing Project and the annual Sportsperson’s Conservation Forum. Recognition was also given to those who inspire stewardship, from Hall of Fame inductees to landowners and young conservationists.

“2025 built a solid foundation for 2026,” said Game and Fish Director Angi Bruce. With historic wins, thriving habitats, and engaged communities, Wyoming continues to show that protecting wildlife is a shared adventure worth celebrating.