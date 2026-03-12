Wyoming Teens Lead Nation in Vaping as U.S. Ranks Near Bottom Globally

A troubling new global study suggests the United States may be losing ground in the fight against nicotine addiction — and nowhere is the crisis more visible than in Wyoming.

According to a new Vaping Reduction Index released by Compare the Market, the U.S. ranks 53rd out of 55 countries for progress in reducing vaping. Researchers point to high adult vaping rates (8.3%), weak national regulations, and the absence of a federal vaping tax as key factors keeping e-cigarettes widely accessible.

While traditional cigarette smoking in the U.S. has dropped to about 11% of adults, the study warns that vaping may be quietly creating a new generation of nicotine addiction.

The numbers among teenagers are especially alarming.

Data compiled from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows Wyoming now has the highest rate of teen vaping in the nation. Nearly 29.6% of Wyoming high school students reported using electronic vapor products — such as e-cigarettes, vape pens, or mods — at least once in the past 30 days.

That means nearly one in three Wyoming teens say they recently used a vape device.

Other states following Wyoming in youth vaping rates include West Virginia (27.5%), Louisiana (25.5%), Montana (25.5%), and New Mexico (25.4%). Even states known for strict tobacco policies are seeing significant youth use, with New Jersey ranking ninth at 21.6%.

Health analysts say the global comparison highlights how differently nations are responding to the rise of e-cigarettes.

“The data shows a stark divide in how nations handle the vaping crisis,” said Steven Spicer, General Manager of Health at Compare the Market. “While countries like Australia use strict prescription-only models and high taxes to deter use, the United States remains one of the most accessible markets for e-cigarettes in the world.”

Public health experts warn that easy access, appealing flavors, and aggressive marketing have helped vaping spread quickly among teenagers — particularly in rural states.

The numbers leave communities across Wyoming facing a difficult question: after decades of progress reducing cigarette smoking, is vaping undoing the gains?

For now, the state sits at the top of a list no one wants to lead.

And health officials say the clouds of vapor drifting through school hallways may signal a deeper problem still forming — the normalization of nicotine use for a new generation.

