A Lander woman has been sentenced to federal prison after investigators say she distributed fentanyl on the Wind River Reservation and was later caught with hundreds more pills hidden in an unusual place.

Cathy Lynn Mink, 39, of Lander, was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents, agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation learned in April 2025 that Mink was selling fentanyl on the Wind River Reservation. Investigators arranged a controlled purchase and bought 150 fentanyl tablets from her as part of the investigation.

In a separate incident, officers with the Wind River Police Department attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. Authorities say Mink was behind the wheel and initially fled from officers before abandoning the vehicle and running away on foot. She was later apprehended.

When Mink was booked into the Wind River Detention Center, officers discovered she was still carrying more than 180 fentanyl tablets hidden in her underwear.

Investigators say it’s not the most common place to stash contraband — though jail staff are trained to check thoroughly, and in this case, the hiding spot didn’t stay secret for long.

The case was investigated by the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Trails Task Force and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the Wind River Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist prosecuted the case.

Mink was indicted on July 16, 2025, and later pleaded guilty on Dec. 8, 2025.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Feb. 26, 2026, in Cheyenne.

