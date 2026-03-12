Don’t miss ‘The Old Man and The Old Moon’ standing ovations, final days

Don’t miss “The Old Man and The Old Moon” as it enters its final performances. The musical received standing ovations and enthusiastic crowds during its first week, and only a few days and seats remain.

“The Old Man and The Old Moon!” is the story of the Old Man who is the sole caretaker of the moon, ensuring it is filled with light. One night, his wife, the Old Woman, vanishes, lured away by a melody that reminds her of the shared past she and the Old Man have.

The Old Man sets out on a quest to find his wife in an adventure filled with whimsy, music, songs, puppets, and pure fun. As Ben Brantley of The New York Times wrote, “This is a story of time and tides and quests, the sort of fable on which mythologies and religions are founded … (PigPen Theatre Company, the creator of this play) asks us to appreciate the finer arts of wild storytelling while speaking to the childish mind in all of us.”

“The cast is wonderful. They are all majors from the (Casper College) Department of Theatre and Dance. I would say the thing that has been most fun and challenging for them is creating and maintaining a wide variety of unique characters in this world filled with pirates, sailors, ghosts, barkeeps and patrons, and so many more,” said Joel Shura, director.

The play also boasts guest creatives Tara Young, professor of costumes, and Paul Yeates, associate professor of scenery and lighting, from Idaho State University.

“This was my first play performed by Casper College, and it was fantastic! Funny, edgy, comedic, and entertaining! I would highly recommend it for a chill night out with some great laughs to add,” wrote Michelle Weisgerber in Google Reviews.

Three performances remain: March 12-14 at 7 p.m. and a matinee at 2 p.m. on March 14. Tickets for “The Old Man and The Old Moon” are on sale online, at the box office, or by phone at 307-268-2500. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.

“The Old Man and The Old Moon” will be performed in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.

At a Glance

Show Title: “The Old Man and The Old Moon”

Final Dates: March 12-14 at 7 p.m.; March 14 matinee at 2 p.m.

Location: Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre, Gertrude Krampert Center

Tickets: $12 adults/$10 students and seniors

Guest Creatives: Featuring Tara Young, costumes, and Paul Yeates, scenery/lighting from Idaho State University

