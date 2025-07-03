Wyoming Wildfire Update: Horse Fire Fully Contained; Lightning Ignites Several New Fires in Bridger-Teton Forest

The wildfire season has officially commenced in Wyoming.

The Taylor Draw fire, which erupted last weekend, spread to 1,247 acres and is now 100% contained.

The Horse Fire in Bridger National Forest has grown to approximately 2,793 acres and is now 67% contained. This fire, believed to have been ignited by a lightning strike, was first reported on June 13, 2025.

It is located near the confluence of South Horse Creek and Cow Creek, about 10 miles west of Merna, Wyoming, and is burning through a region filled with heavy timber and debris. The U.S. Forest Service is overseeing the situation in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. As wildfires pose significant risks, local authorities and firefighting teams remain vigilant in their efforts to manage these blazes.

Thunderstorms moving through the area led to more than 4,000 lightning strikes Tuesday and Wednesday night in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, causing multiple small fires.

Bridger-Teton National Forest firefighters have been positioned throughout the forest in anticipation of developing storms, ready to respond to wildfires caused by lightning strikes. A full-suppression strategy is underway, keeping these fires small.

Reported fires in the forest are as follows:

🔥 Man Peak fire – Greys River Ranger District near Moose Flat campground; 1/10 acre - 2 firefighters

🔥 Pine Grove Fire – Big Piney Ranger District near Deadline Ridge; 3 acres – contained

🔥 Alkali Fire- Jackson Ranger District – Near Gros Ventre Wilderness and Goosewing; 1 helicopter, 2 single engine air tankers and Helitack crew -1 acre with a type 2 crew on scene

🔥 Maki Fire – Big Piney District – 1/10 acre

🔥 Kitten Fire – Blackrock Ranger District; 1 acre in timber – Teton Wilderness 8 firefighters

🔥 Irene Creek Fire- Big Piney District – South Cottonwood area – close to where the Pine Grove Fire was and firefighters are on scene

🔥 Dry Basin Fire – Big Piney District close to where the Pine Grove Fire was and firefighters are on scene 1/10 acre.

Firefighters will be seen across the forest throughout the next few days looking for new fires that may start in the hours and days after other lightning strikes. Bridger-Teton firefighters are also responding to mutual aid calls from other firefighting agencies.

5 of the Worst Natural Disasters in Wyoming History Wyoming has experienced several severe natural disasters throughout its history, with the most impactful including the 1949 blizzard, the 1988 Yellowstone fires, the 1987 Teton-Yellowstone tornado, and the 1923 Bighorn River flood. The Hanna mine disasters of 1903 and 1908 also stand out as significant events due to the high number of fatalities. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

'It's Sploot Season' says the National Park Service June 23, 2025. The National Park Service took to Facebook to share photos of animals "splooting."

“Splooting is when an animal sprawls out, usually face down with all arms and legs sticking out. Why the sploot? It could be that an animal wants an all-body stretch, it’s simply a comfortable and relaxing position, or stretching out on a cooler surface may help lower their body temperature. Splootacular!" Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM