A wildfire that broke out earlier this week south of Worland has grown by thousands of acres in less than 24 hours amid conditions conducive to fire spread.

The Neiber Fire, which began Tuesday, was estimated at 13,159 acres in size Thursday morning. Containment fell from Wednesday, and now stands at 35%.

Challenges posed by the difficult terrain are compounded by hot, dry and windy conditions, the Wyoming office of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said in a Thursday update.

About a day earlier, on Wednesday morning, the agency estimated the blaze at 2,000 acres in size with 40% containment.

No cause of the wildfire has been announced, and no injuries or property damage have been reported.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are working the blaze, with a Type 3 incident management team taking command Thursday.

On Wednesday, fire managers asked the public to avoid the Neiber Road area so that fire crews can quickly access the fire area.

"A quick response Tuesday evening was provided by Washakie and Hot Springs county firefighters, Bighorn and Shoshone national forests, and the BLM," the agency said.

Several engines, two helicopters and four single-engine air tankers were working the fire along with several handcrews Wednesday morning.

The BLM also asked the public to do their part to prevent human-caused wildfires.