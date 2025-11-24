Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray announced that three registered voters in Carbon, Lincoln, and Teton counties have been removed from the state’s voter registration system after being identified as non-U.S. citizens. The determinations were made using data from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ SAVE system. County clerks were notified, and the cases have been referred to law enforcement, prompting three open criminal investigations.

“Ensuring that only United States citizens and only Wyoming residents are registered to vote in Wyoming has been a key priority of our administration,” Gray said. “Only United States citizens and only Wyoming residents should be voting in Wyoming elections—period.”

While such removals are rare, experts note that cross-checking voter rolls with federal data is a standard part of maintaining election integrity. Wyoming’s removals represent a tiny fraction of total registered voters and do not indicate widespread fraud.

At the same time, Wyoming residents are facing some of the nation’s strictest voter registration rules. House Bill 156, passed by the GOP-led legislature in March, requires all prospective voters to provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship—such as a passport, birth certificate, driver’s license, or REAL ID—and to attest to having lived in Wyoming for at least 30 days. The law, championed by Gray, is intended to prevent noncitizens from registering to vote, though critics argue it creates barriers for eligible citizens.

The Equality State Policy Center (ESPC), a Wyoming-based election advocacy group, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging HB 156. The lawsuit cites research showing that women, young people, Hispanic and low-income voters, and the elderly are less likely to have acceptable documentation and may face hurdles obtaining it. Governor Mark Gordon, a Republican, also expressed concern that seniors and rural residents could be disproportionately affected, particularly if their IDs are outdated or if they rely on P.O. boxes.

Wyoming’s reforms mirror similar laws in Kansas, Arizona, and New Hampshire. Kansas’ 2011 proof-of-citizenship law was struck down in 2018 after blocking roughly 30,000 eligible voters while identifying only 39 noncitizens over 19 years. Arizona’s law was limited by federal courts, and New Hampshire’s 2024 reform caused delays for voters who struggled to meet documentation requirements.

Since taking office in 2022, Gray has also pursued other election changes, including banning ranked-choice voting and restricting mail-in ballot distribution. In 2023, his office removed more than 80,000 inactive voters from state rolls—about 25 percent of registered voters.

HB 156 leaves Gray’s office to define acceptable proof of residency. After feedback from county clerks, the rules were revised to allow P.O. boxes if voters provide their residential addresses on registration forms. These rules still require gubernatorial approval.

Critics warn that while election security is important, overly strict requirements risk disenfranchising eligible voters. Marguerite Herman, legislative lobbyist for the Wyoming League of Women Voters, said, “Without access, it’s a kind of harm… Why should having a stable address somehow be a qualification to vote?”

As Wyoming implements HB 156, the state has become a focal point in the national debate over balancing election integrity and voter access.

Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds Gallery Credit: Tom Morton

The Northern Lights Glowed Above Casper Nov. 11, 2025. Readers shared their photos from a magical night.