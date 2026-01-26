Senate Majority Whip and U.S. Senator John Barrasso hosted U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins in Cheyenne last week for a Wyoming Veterans Roundtable, bringing together leaders from across the state to discuss the needs of Wyoming’s veteran community.

More than 20 representatives attended, including members of the Wyoming Veterans Commission, Wyoming Military Department, the American Legion, VFW, Disabled American Veterans, and the Wyoming State Legislature. The roundtable gave veterans an opportunity to share feedback on VA programs and highlight areas needing improvement.

“Wyoming has one of the highest per-capita rates of veterans in the country,” Senator Barrasso said. “Our veterans face unique challenges with long distances and unpredictable weather. This meeting ensures they get the care, services, and benefits they’ve earned.”

Secretary Collins emphasized his commitment to addressing long-standing VA issues by hearing directly from veterans across the country. “The problem at the VA is not that we lack personnel — it’s that they aren’t always in the right places,” he said. “We’re refocusing our central office to provide support, not serve as the main stars.”

The VA secretary also outlined efforts to reduce wait times and simplify the disability claims process. Collins noted that many claims currently require an 18–20 page form, but the goal is to streamline it to just three pages by the end of the year.

This roundtable builds on a tele-town hall last May, hosted by Senators Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, where Wyoming veterans previously voiced their concerns directly to Secretary Collins.

The Wyoming Veterans Roundtable highlights the ongoing work to make sure Wyoming’s veterans get the care and support they deserve—because in a state where long drives, harsh winters, and limited local resources can make accessing VA services a real challenge, every effort counts to honor the sacrifices these men and women have made for our country.

Courtesy John Barrasso Courtesy John Barrasso loading...

Courtesy John Barrasso Courtesy John Barrasso loading...

Natrona County Pre-legislative Forum January 14, 2026 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media