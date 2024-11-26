Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum hosting Holiday Open House

Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum hosting Holiday Open House

The Wyoming Veterans Museum was once the enlisted men’s service club on the Army Air Base near the Natrona County International Airport. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Credit: Klark Byrd /

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is inviting the community to its Holiday Open House on Friday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The museum is celebrating the holidays with Christmas crafts, music and a special exhibit showcasing how holidays were celebrated at the Casper Army Air Base. It’s an opportunity to learn about Wyoming’s military history in an interactive way.

Some open house activities include:

  • Crafts: Create three different types of ornament to hang on your tree or around the house for the holiday.
  • Military Exhibit: A special exhibit about holiday celebrations in the military.
  • Refreshments: Enjoy light refreshments throughout the event.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is located at 3740 Jourgensen Ave. in Casper. For more information about the Holiday Open House or any museum program, call 307-472-1857 or email daisy.allen@wyo.gov.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is dedicated to preserving and sharing the stories of Wyoming’s veterans from the Spanish-American War to the present day.

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio