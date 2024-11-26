Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum hosting Holiday Open House

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is inviting the community to its Holiday Open House on Friday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The museum is celebrating the holidays with Christmas crafts, music and a special exhibit showcasing how holidays were celebrated at the Casper Army Air Base. It’s an opportunity to learn about Wyoming’s military history in an interactive way.

Some open house activities include:

Crafts: Create three different types of ornament to hang on your tree or around the house for the holiday.

Military Exhibit: A special exhibit about holiday celebrations in the military.

Refreshments: Enjoy light refreshments throughout the event.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is located at 3740 Jourgensen Ave. in Casper. For more information about the Holiday Open House or any museum program, call 307-472-1857 or email daisy.allen@wyo.gov.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is dedicated to preserving and sharing the stories of Wyoming’s veterans from the Spanish-American War to the present day.