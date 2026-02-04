With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Americans are expected to spend a staggering "$29.1 billion" on the holiday this year. But for many Wyoming couples, the season of love may be coming with a side of sticker shock.

According to a new report from personal-finance site WalletHub, "2 in 5 Americans say Valentine’s Day activities aren’t affordable this year", and Wyomingites are hardly immune to that pressure as higher prices continue to squeeze household budgets.

WalletHub’s "2026 Best Places for Valentine’s Day" ranked 100 of the nation’s largest cities based on affordability and romance-related factors such as restaurant prices, florists per capita, and even weather forecasts. None of Wyoming’s cities made the list—largely because the ranking focused on major metro areas—but several nearby destinations did, including Denver (No. 6) and Colorado Springs (No. 18).

At the top of the list were San Francisco, San Diego, and Las Vegas, while cities like Seattle, Portland, and Phoenix also cracked the top 20.

Still, WalletHub’s accompanying Valentine’s Day spending survey suggests many people aren’t buying into the hype, no matter where they live. A whopping "82 percent of Americans believe Valentine’s Day is designed to pressure people into spending more money", and nearly "two in five people set a firm budget" for the holiday.

The financial strain can be real. One-third of Americans say their relationship puts stress on their finances, and nearly "70 percent believe financial infidelity—lying about money—can be worse than cheating". Almost half of respondents said they wouldn’t marry someone with poor budgeting habits or bad credit.

Despite the skepticism, spending is still expected to be strong. The average person celebrating Valentine’s Day is projected to spend about $200, with Americans shelling out an estimated $13.3 billion on jewelry and special nights out alone. Men are expected to spend nearly twice as much as women.

For Wyoming couples, that may mean finding more low-key ways to celebrate—homemade dinners, outdoor adventures, or skipping the price tag altogether. After all, while WalletHub’s rankings may favor big cities and big spending, romance in Wyoming has never depended much on reservations or rose prices.

Sometimes, a quiet night under wide-open skies still does the trick.

