Casper residents have a unique way to kick off Valentine’s Day this week: Donor Alliance is hosting a special National Donor Day Sip ‘N Save event this Friday, February 13, from 7 to 9 a.m. at Copper Cup Coffee Company.

The first 50 registered organ, eye, and tissue donors who show the heart symbol on their donor license will receive $5 off their coffee order, plus limited-edition coffee sleeves, stickers, and other goodies. The event is part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness about organ donation — a cause that touches thousands of lives every year.

Adding a personal touch to the morning, Casper couple Jason and Misty Wynia will be on hand to share their story. Jason received a life-saving heart transplant in 2009, and the couple is celebrating their 16th Valentine’s Day together this year.

In Wyoming, thousands of residents are registered organ, eye, and tissue donors, but demand continues to outpace supply. According to Donor Alliance, every registered donor has the potential to save up to eight lives and enhance dozens more through tissue donation, highlighting the critical role local residents can play in giving the gift of life.

Donor Alliance says the event is a fun way to celebrate both National Donor Day and Valentine’s Day while encouraging people to consider signing up as organ donors.

For more information about the event or to register as a donor, visit DonorAlliance.org.

