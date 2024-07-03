Wyoming Updates Safe Haven Law to Help Protect Newborn Babies

House Bill 0090, known as the Safety for a Newborn Child Act, went into effect July 1st.

This law updates the previous Safe Haven Law to help protect newborn babies. Now parents of babies can safely give up their child for any reason to ensure the baby is cared for and kept safe for up to 60 days. This is an increase from the previous limit of 14 days.

Under this law, giving up a baby in this way is not considered abuse or neglect. The child will not be labeled as abused or neglected as a result of the relinquishment as long as the parent follows the guidelines outlined in the Act.

Parents can take their newborn to any of these Safe Haven locations as long as the location is staffed twenty-four (24) hours a day, seven (7) days a week:

A fire station

A hospital

A police department or sheriff's office

If a parent or their representative decides to provide medical history information about the parent(s) or the newborn, they can do so voluntarily.

However, this information is not required to relinquish the child.

Additionally, the Safe Haven provider will ask if the child has any tribal affiliation or Native American ancestry. If the child is identified as having Native American heritage, the Wyoming Indian Child Welfare Act will be followed by the court and all involved parties.

Importantly, the Safe Haven provider cannot demand any information from the person relinquishing the child, nor can they require that the person intends to reclaim the child in the future. If either parent does not seek the return of the child within three (3) months, the parental rights will be terminated so the child can be adopted.