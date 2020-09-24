Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday joined Republican and Democratic legislators in criticizing President Donald Trump's comment about whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he would “have to see what happens" when asked about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Thursday morning, Cheney responded to the comment in a tweet:

"The peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our Constitution and fundamental to the survival of our Republic. America’s leaders swear an oath to the Constitution. We will uphold that oath," Cheney wrote.

She is the Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

Trump has been pressing a months-long campaign against mail-in voting, which more states are encouraging to keep voters safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from The Associated Press. "You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster," he said.

The president, who uses mail-in voting himself, has baselessly claimed widespread mail voting will lead to massive fraud.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she trusts voters.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, “If Republicans lose we will accept the result. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Joe Biden, I will accept that result.”

