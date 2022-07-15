Wyoming Track & Field Teams Honored with All-Academic Awards

* University of Wyoming press release

NEW ORLEANS — The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s track & field teams, along with six student-athletes, were honored as All-Academic by the USTFCCCA for the 2022 Outdoor Track & Field season as announced by the organization.

Among the individual student athletes to be honored were four Cowgirls and two Cowboys. Mary Carbee, Leah Christians, Shayla Howell and Katelyn Mitchem led the way for the Cowgirls as they all excelled on the track and in the classroom.

Hunter Brown and Nathan Reid represent the Cowboys. Reid was named an honorable mention All-American for his success in the Discus, reaching the National Championships in Eugene, Ore., and finishing in 23rd.

The four women all reached and wrapped up their respective seasons at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round in Fayetteville, Ark. Mitchem performed the best out of the four in Arkansas finishing in 16th place in the 3000M Steeplechase. Coming off of her Second Team All American campaign during the Indoor season, Howell finished the Long Jump in 24th. Carbee went 36th in the Hammer Throw while Christians took 41st in the 10000M.

Reid threw a personal best 182-4 in the Men's Discus for a 10th place finish in Fayetteville to qualify for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships and followed that up with an impressive performance among the 24 best Discus throwers in the country a couple of weeks later. Brown finished up his season with a 36th place finish in the Long Jump.

All student athletes met the requirement of a 3.25 GPA and competing amongst the best of the West in the Preliminary round. The standard set by the USTFCCCA for the honor.

