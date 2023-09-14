Wyoming to Receive Federal Assistance for June Flooding in Natrona County

Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security announced today that the State of Wyoming has received a Presidential disaster declaration as a result of flooding that occurred June 15, 2023 in Natrona County. Wyoming received Public Assistance federal funding after flooding caused by heavy rains resulted in significant impacts to homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance program provides federal funding to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis. Eligible applicants can seek reimbursement for emergency work and the repair or replacement of publicly owned infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and public facilities, that were damaged during the flooding.

“I am thankful for the good work of the Office of Homeland Security, Natrona County and the City of Casper,” Governor Gordon said. “The impacts from this event were substantial, and we appreciate FEMA for granting this designation. I also want to extend my gratitude to all the first responders who provided assistance during this event.”

Individual Assistance is a FEMA program designed to provide aid and support to individuals and households affected by disasters, including natural disasters such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and man-made disasters like terrorist attacks. The state’s request for Individual Assistance was denied by FEMA.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations with questions about the process should contact the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security at (307) 777-4900.

Casper Area Sees Flooding Downtown June 15, 203. Persistent rain in Casper causes flooding in some areas.