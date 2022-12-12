Wyoming, This is the Last Week to Get Christmas Packages in the Mail

The U.S. Postal Services (USPS) is getting ready for it's busiest week of the year.

According to the USPS, this is the last week to get holiday gifts and other packages in the mail by the recommended deadlines.

Customer traffic has been increasing steadily since Dec. 5, and this week will be the busiest.

To prepare for the holiday madness that is mail pre-Christmas, the USPS has converted 100,000 part-time workers to full-time since the beginning of the year.

A national drive began in October to hire an additional 20,000 employees.

2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines



"The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) and domestic addresses*:

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service.

) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service. Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 22 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from continental U.S.– First-Class Mail and Priority

Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from continental U.S.– Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

Dec. 17 — Hawaii to/from mainland – First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland – Priority Mail Express.

Important Reminders

Packages containing used electronics or other hazardous materials — lithium-ion batteries, in particular — must now be shipped via surface transportation using Parcel Select Ground, USPS Retail Ground, Parcel Return Service or Ground Return Service.

See the list of h azardous, restricted and perishable mail or ask a Postal Service employee for more information on what can and cannot be sent through the mail.

or ask a Postal Service employee for more information on what can and cannot be sent through the mail. Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch thick and use stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a retail associate at any of our more than 34,000 Post Office locations. This requirement does not apply to Click-N-Ship customers.

Additional Tips

The Postal Service also offers shipping tips in 10 video “how to” guides. Each video is less than three minutes long and addresses a different topic, such as how to address packages, how to ship packages, and how to pack a box so items arrive safely.

Additional news and information — including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines — can be found on the Postal Service’s Holiday Newsroom webpage: usps.com/holidaynews."

