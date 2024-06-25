Wyoming Teen Killed in Converse County Crash

A 14-year-old Wyomingite died in a crash that happened June 23 at 8:22 p.m. in Converse County. Two others were injured.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary, a Chevrolet Silverado was going west on WY 91 around mile marker .5 in the oncoming lane, causing a Ford traveling east to swerve. The vehicles collided head-on, forcing the Ford off-road in a driver-side leading spin. The Ford then rolled down the embankment and came to an uncontrolled stop in the upright position.

Highway Patrol did not least any possible contributing factors. They report the road was dry and weather conditions clear.

