Gas Prices Surge Across Wyoming, Climbing More Than a Dollar in a Month

Drivers across Wyoming are seeing a sharp rise at the pump this week, with gasoline prices climbing more than 10 cents in just the last seven days and sitting well above where they were a month—and even a year—ago.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of nearly 500 stations statewide, the average price for regular gasoline in Wyoming now stands at $3.79 per gallon, an increase of 10.4 cents from last week. That price is $1.11 higher than a month ago and roughly 71 cents higher than this time last year, underscoring how quickly fuel costs have accelerated heading into the spring travel season.

The price swing across the state remains significant. The cheapest reported station in Wyoming was selling gas for $3.19 per gallon, while the most expensive reached $4.29, creating a spread of more than a dollar between the lowest and highest prices.

Nationally, the trend is similar but slightly less dramatic for gasoline. The U.S. average rose 2.4 cents over the past week to $3.95 per gallon, though that figure is still nearly 98 cents higher than a month ago and about 84 cents higher than a year ago.

Diesel prices, which heavily influence the cost of transporting goods and agricultural supplies across rural states like Wyoming, are climbing even faster. The national average price for diesel increased 14.3 cents in the past week to $5.37 per gallon, the highest level since late July 2022.

Neighboring regional markets show mixed movement. Prices in Fort Collins dipped slightly to $3.89 per gallon, while Ogden saw a sharp jump to $4.15. In Billings, prices rose to $3.66 per gallon, reflecting a steady upward trend across much of the Rocky Mountain region.

Energy analysts point to global supply disruptions as the main driver behind the recent spike. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said ongoing instability affecting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz—a critical shipping lane for crude oil—has reduced supply and pushed prices higher worldwide.

He warned that volatility could continue in the coming weeks, with the potential for gasoline prices to surpass $4 per gallon nationally and diesel to approach $6 per gallon if supply constraints persist.

For Wyoming residents, where long driving distances are a daily reality for commuters, ranchers, and energy workers, sustained increases at the pump can ripple quickly through household budgets and local economies.

A Look Back: Five Years of Wyoming Gas Prices

2025: $3.08 per gallon

2024: $3.27 per gallon

2023: $3.23 per gallon

2022: $4.06 per gallon

2021: $2.88 per gallon

While prices remain below the peak levels seen in 2022, the rapid month-to-month increase is raising concerns that Wyoming could be headed back toward those highs if global oil supplies remain tight.

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