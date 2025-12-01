From daring bets to late-night tattoos, spontaneity can be electrifying — and sometimes literally leaves its mark.

Residents of Wyoming appear to have the most tattoo regrets in the United States, according to a new analysis by online casino BetUS. The report examined search terms related to tattoo removal and cover-ups to determine which states have the highest levels of tattoo regret.

Over the past year, Wyomingites averaged 635 monthly searches for ‘tattoo removal’ and 550 searches for ‘tattoo cover up’ per 100,000 residents, ranking the state first nationally. The study also found that tattoos inspired by rapper Diddy are the most regretted celebrity tattoos in Wyoming.

Following Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, and Rhode Island round out the top five states for tattoo regrets. Celebrity tattoos of Donald Trump, Kanye West, and J.K. Rowling also ranked among the most regretted across several states.

“Wyoming residents are not afraid to take risks when it comes to ink,” the report noted, “but the high volume of searches for removal and cover-up services suggests that some of those decisions are later second-guessed.”

BetUS is now offering U.S. residents the opportunity to share their most regretted tattoo stories for a chance to win a free tattoo removal. One winner will receive up to $800 to cover the cost of tattoo removal, with applications open through December 31, 2025.

The report analyzed search volume data over the past 12 months using KeywordToo.io and included terms such as “tattoo removal” and “tattoo cover up,” as well as searches related to celebrity tattoos.

Wyoming residents, the lesson is clear: think twice before inking impulsively.

For those interested, BetUS will select a winner with one of the “craziest” tattoo regret stories and notify them by January 16, 2026.

