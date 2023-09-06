Wyoming Symphony Orchestra to Kick Off Season with Prelude

Earlier this year the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra announced that their 74th concert season will center on the variety of life's journeys: physical, emotional, theoretical, and abstract.

On September 21st, WSO is hosting a season launch party, Prelude, at the "M" building.

This start-of-the-season event begins at 6 PM and will include an auction, dining, drinks, and more details on the upcoming odyssey.

Save the dates for this year's lineup:

November 4, 2023 – "Romanze," will feature guest pianist Gabriela Martinez and pieces from Brahms and Schumann.

December 2, 2023 – "Holiday Celebration," includes Casper Children’s Chorale and Casper native, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Scarcella, led by guest conductor Jerry Hou.

February 3, 2024 – "Legacies," will include Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto with Justin Bartels on trumpet, as well as a premiere by a University of Wyoming Student Composer (TBD).

March 2, 2024 – "Between Worlds," will have a special sound featuring Kevin Put’s Marimba Concerto with marimbist Ji Su Jung.

May 11, 2024 – "Passage," the season finale will showcase concerto performances with the winners of the Young Artist Competition.

