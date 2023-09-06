Wyoming Symphony Orchestra to Kick Off Season with Prelude
Earlier this year the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra announced that their 74th concert season will center on the variety of life's journeys: physical, emotional, theoretical, and abstract.
On September 21st, WSO is hosting a season launch party, Prelude, at the "M" building.
This start-of-the-season event begins at 6 PM and will include an auction, dining, drinks, and more details on the upcoming odyssey.
Find tickets here.
Save the dates for this year's lineup:
- November 4, 2023 – "Romanze," will feature guest pianist Gabriela Martinez and pieces from Brahms and Schumann.
- December 2, 2023 – "Holiday Celebration," includes Casper Children’s Chorale and Casper native, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Scarcella, led by guest conductor Jerry Hou.
- February 3, 2024 – "Legacies," will include Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto with Justin Bartels on trumpet, as well as a premiere by a University of Wyoming Student Composer (TBD).
- March 2, 2024 – "Between Worlds," will have a special sound featuring Kevin Put’s Marimba Concerto with marimbist Ji Su Jung.
- May 11, 2024 – "Passage," the season finale will showcase concerto performances with the winners of the Young Artist Competition.
Read More: Ready for a Musical Odyssey? Wyoming Symphony Announces 74th Concert Season | https://k2radio.com/ready-for-a-musical-odyssey-wyoming-symphony-announces-74th-concert-season/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
Saturday Open House Showcases All That 'The M' Has to Offer Casper
'The M' held an open house on Saturday for community members to see all that the venue has to offer in Downtown Casper.