Ready for a Musical Odyssey? Wyoming Symphony Announces 74th Concert Season

Are you ready for a musical odyssey? A symphonic trek? A melodic voyage? Ahoy!

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra has announced their upcoming concert season: Journeys.

This year's lineup centers on the variety of life's journeys: physical, emotional, theoretical, and abstract.

The 74th concert season will include special guest artists and concertos.

Here is the lineup:

November 4, 2023 – "Romanze," will feature guest pianist Gabriela Martinez and pieces from Brahms and Schumann.

December 2, 2023 – "Holiday Celebration," includes Casper Children’s Chorale and Casper native, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Scarcella, led by guest conductor Jerry Hou.

February 3, 2024 – "Legacies," will include Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto with Justin Bartels on trumpet, as well as a premiere by a University of Wyoming Student Composer (TBD).

March 2, 2024 – "Between Worlds," will have a special sound featuring Kevin Put’s Marimba Concerto with marimbist Ji Su Jung.

May 11, 2024 – "Passage," the season finale will showcase concerto performances with the winners of the Young Artist Competition.

The WSO is set to release their season brochure later this summer with more information detailing each concert. The WSO will share more on their series of summer concerts and events which lead up to the concert season launch party and fundraiser, Prelude, on September 21, 2023.

Wine on the River will take place July 26th at the westside Jonah Bank. Guests can sip curated wine paired with exquisite culinary treats and eats. The event will feature live music by the Coulter Jazz Trio, local food, and good company all along the North Platte River. You can purchase tickets at the WSO website.

Pops in the Park is happening on August 26th. This year's concert will feature orchestrated music from John Kirlin and the High Plains Drifters with the WSO performing alongside. Pops in the Park will also have a featured maestro, Amber Pollock.

On September 21st, WSO will most a season launch party, Prelude, at the "M" building. This start-of-the-season event will include an auction, dining, drinks, and details on Journeys.

Finally, the WSO will continue the fourth Young Artist Competition. It is designed to recognize and encourage the musical artistry of young Wyoming musicians. The competition is open to all high school and undergraduate students between 13 and 25 years of age, they must be residents of Wyoming or enrolled in an accredited academic institution in Wyoming as of February 1st, 2023. Both division winners will perform their concertos with the WSO on May 11, 2024, as well as receive a prize! Apply here.

