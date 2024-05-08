Wyoming Man Dead After Crashing Pickup into Jeffrey City Motel Room and Garage Door
A Wyoming resident is dead after a collision in Fremont County on May 4 at 1:34 p.m.
62-year-old Kevin Robinette was driving a Ford pickup on an unnamed dirt road in Jeffrey City when he turned southbound into a large chain-link perimeter fence of a local hotel, continued south through a field, and hit a wooden fence.
The Ford continued, traveling northeast, and ran over a large boulder and several 50-gallon metal drums before impacting the east-most hotel room, traveling through the room, and crossing WY 789.
After crossing the highway, the Ford continued traveling northeast, impacted the southbound right-of-way fence near milepost 22.8, and continued through the field. The Ford impacted another private barbed wire fence before impacting the garage door of a metal storage building on the property.
The Ford ultimately collided with an RV inside the building, causing the RV to be pushed through the northern wall.
This per a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. Robinette was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Highway Patrol lists speed and "other" as possible contributing factors but did not say more.
Rolling Hills Fire Destroys Home
Wyoming Cold Cases
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore