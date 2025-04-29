Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s concert season finale is director Christopher Dragon’s last

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is presenting its season finale concert on May 3. This concert marks the end of the WSO’s 75th season, as well as the final concert of WSO Music Director Christopher Dragon.

That’s according to a release from the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, which states that the concert, “Epic Horizons,” will be a bittersweet and celebratory evening of music.

“Epic Horizons will captivate guests with a powerful concert, featuring the full force of

the WSO’s large orchestra and bringing our 75th season to an unforgettable close,” the release states. “To begin the evening, concertgoers will hear Beethoven’s Gratulations-Menuet, WoO 3, which begins beautifully and elegantly before ending on a strong and cheerful note.”

Following the concert, attendees are invited to a post-concert reception at The Refinery at Three Crowns Golf Club.

“Here, concertgoers can enjoy symphony camaraderie, refreshments, and

wish Christopher Dragon well on his next endeavor,” the release states. “Christopher Dragon’s departure was announced by the WSO in June 2024, with excitement of Dragon’s final season with the organization being the 75th anniversary season.”

Dragon has been the music director of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra since 2019.

“I am sad to be leaving the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, but I am immensely

proud of the growth that we have achieved together,” Dragon said. “This would not have been possible without the support of our board, administration, and especially the hard work ethic of our musicians who truly give it their all from the very first rehearsal right up until the concert.”

Tickets for Epic Horizons are on sale now. The concert is happening on Saturday, May 3 at the NCHS John F. Welsh Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.