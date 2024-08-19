Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Opens 75th Concert Season with Bond-Themed Pops in the Park

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its 75th concert season with Pops in the Park on August 24th at Washington Park in Casper. This annual outdoor event, themed Bond and Beyond, will celebrate 60 years of James Bond films and feature soloist and Broadway actress, Morgan James, in concert with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra.

From Goldfinger to Goldeneye, guests will enjoy an incredible summer concert, presented by Jonah Bank, as the WSO takes listeners through six decades of Bond music, featuring iconic musicians like Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, and Adele. Accompanying the WSO is guest soloist and Broadway actress, Morgan James (presented by Metro Coffee Company).

Morgan has established herself as a touring powerhouse, playing with her own band as well as symphony orchestras all over the world. She has been deemed by the Wall Street Journal as "the most promising young vocalist to come along so far this century," and guests are sure to be dazzled by her incredible vocals live at Pops in the Park.

Pops in the Park will once again take place at the Washington Park Bandshell. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the main event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Early arrivals will enjoy Natrona Commercial Music from NCHS as they kick off the family-friendly event. As in years past, Pops in the Park will feature food options from six local food trucks including Heirloom and Native, The Hangry Dog, I'Scream for Wings and Ice Cream, Papa's Pork Chops, Neva's Chicken and Waffles, Northern Ice, and Gringo. Beverages are also available for purchase on-site from CY Liquors.

Tickets are $15 per person or $50 for a family pass, which permits four guests, and children under 10 are free. Get tickets here.

For the best Pops in the Park experience, guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on and are also welcome to pack a picnic, visit a food truck, and enjoy open containers of alcoholic and soft beverages (no glass).

Parade Day in Downtown Casper July 11, 2023.