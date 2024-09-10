Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Hosts Prelude to Officially Kick Off the 75th Season

Prelude, on September 19th, officially launches the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s 75th concert season and community members and symphony supporters are invited to join the celebration.

Attendees will enjoy an exciting evening that promises an immersive experience and lively ambiance. Prelude is truly a party to celebrate the upcoming season with fellow community members who share a deep appreciation for the arts.

Tickets are available at https://www.wyomingsymphony.org/prelude.

Taking place at the "M" in Casper on September 19th from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., here's what attendees will enjoy:

Live Entertainment

The WSO welcomes back their inaugural Prelude host and remarkable performer, Devin DeSantis, who will take the stage with The Four C Notes. This talented group of four gentlemen, known for their flair with vintage dance songs, is dedicated to authentically recreating the iconic music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Backwards Distillery Collaboration

In a spirited effort to commemorate the 75th concert season, the WSO has partnered with Backwards Distilling Company to create Rhapsody 75, a black currant lemon liqueur. Backwards mixologists will create craft cocktails featuring the debut liqueur for guests to enjoy throughout the evening. Additionally, bottles of Rhapsody 75 will be available for purchase, for the first time, during the event.

Food & Drink

Prelude will once again open with a cocktail hour on the “M” Patio, where guests will enjoy refreshing drinks and great company, beginning at 6:00 p.m. After the cocktail hour, the party will move inside the stunning “M” event space for a selection of hearty appetizers and delicious treats from Silver Fox Steakhouse, one of Casper's favorites.

Ambiance & Auctions

As always, Prelude features a lively ambiance in an elegant atmosphere where guests enjoy Symphony camaraderie and community engagement. Dancing, mingling, and special events throughout the evening such as a live auction and spirited paddle raise all boost celebration and support for the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra.

All ticket sales and funds raised support the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and their mission to enrich Casper’s community through music.

NCSD Student Musicians Shine at All-State Music Festival January 14th through the 16th, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM