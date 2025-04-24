Wyoming Symphony Orchestra announces finalists for ‘Pursuit of the Podium’ guest conductor spot

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is in pursuit of a featured conductor for this summer’s Pops in the Park concert. This peer-to-peer fundraiser invigorates candidates eager to conduct a concert piece to raise money for the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra; whoever raises the most money takes the stage.

The last day to donate is May 31, and the winner will be announced at the beginning of June.

Two candidates are in this year’s Pursuit of the Podium, competing to be the featured maestro for one song during the Pops in the Park concert on Aug. 23. Each nominee is charged to host a virtual fundraiser to accumulate funds, or votes, to win the podium.

All funds raised support the WSO’s mission, upcoming concert season and community events ahead. This year’s nominees are:

Tyler Disburg: Pathfinder Federal Credit Union

Tyler Disburg is a Casper business professional with a broad range of experience in financial services and higher education. His experience spans marketing, business development, liability management and employee development. Tyler was also appointed by Montana Gov. Brian Schweitzer to lead the Missoula Chapter of Montana Ambassadors, a volunteer, nonprofit organization committed to economic development initiatives. Vote for him by texting “wsopodium6” to 71777 or clicking here.

Tom McCarthy: Marketing Consultant

Tom McCarthy is a lifelong musician and dedicated supporter of the arts in Casper. Over the years, McCarthy has performed with groups like the Tracy Pfau Trio and JuJu Jazz, sharing his passion for music with the community. His enthusiasm for performance and deep connection to Casper make him incredibly excited about the opportunity to guest-conduct the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Pops in the Park concert this summer. Vote for McCarthy by texting “wsopodium7” to 71777 or clicking here.

WYDOT Auctions Off Old Welcome to Wyoming Signs February 2025. Out with the old, in with the new. The agency sells property on a regular basis through PublicSurplus.com. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media