The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra proudly announces its 76th season, United Through Music, a celebration of the ideals that connect us all: Love, Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.

WSO will be under the baton of a new music director, Jerry Hou, who said:

“I am thrilled to be joining the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra as music director and look forward to working with the wonderful musicians, staff, and board to share the transformative power of live orchestral music with the Casper community. As we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, I wanted to find a meaningful way to celebrate the birth of our country with our programming. Rather than simply performing American music, I wanted to be intentional in our musical choices and have each concert focus on a different theme that represents America today. I went back to read the Declaration of Independence and what still stands out for me are the famous words:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.

"Since we have four classical concerts, I also wanted to add the theme of Love, as it seems the world needs more of that right now. We chose music from different countries and cultures that encompassed these themes to demonstrate that these rights, espoused by the founding fathers, are held worldwide, showing that we are all connected, that we are united.”

The season begins with “Love” on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 2:30 PM at Natrona County High School, the only Sunday matinee of the season. The program features Prokofiev’s dramatic Romeo and Juliet, Chen Gang and He Zhenhao’s beloved Butterfly Lovers’ Violin Concerto with guest violinist Na Sun, and Bernstein’s electrifying Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.

Other season highlights include: The Holiday Celebration on December 6, 2025 at Natrona County High School, with performances at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM. Featuring soprano Emily Sorensen, this Casper tradition returns with two performances to fit every schedule, filled with festive classics and holiday cheer.

“Life” on January 24, 2026 at Wheeler Concert Hall, Casper College at 7:30 PM offers an intimate evening blending Baroque brilliance with contemporary voices, including works by Jessie Montgomery, Handel, Stravinsky, and Bach. Guest violinist Megan Karls joins for Bach’s Violin Concerto in A Minor.

“Liberty” on March 28, 2026 at Natrona County High School at 7:30 PM features Beethoven’s Fidelio Overture, Joan Tower’s 1920/2019, and Rachmaninoff’s passionate Symphony No. 1, reflecting themes of freedom,

equality, and resilience.

The season concludes with “Pursuit of Happiness” on April 25, 2026 at Natrona County High School at 7:30 PM, a triumphant finale featuring Valerie Coleman’s Seven O’Clock Shout, Peter Boyer’s Rhapsody in Red, White, and Blue with pianist Jeffrey Biegel, Hanson’s Song of Democracy, and Respighi’s sweeping Pines of Rome.

Melissa MacDonald, Executive Director of the WSO, said, “The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra belongs to this community, and every season we strive to create concerts that speak to both our history and our future. This year’s theme, United Through Music, reminds us that in moments of division or uncertainty, music offers a way to connect, reflect, and celebrate together. We are especially proud to welcome extraordinary guest artists and highlight diverse voices that will inspire audiences of all ages. I am thrilled to invite our community to join us in the concert hall for a season filled with beauty, energy, and meaning.”

Tickets and subscriptions for the 2025–2026 season will be available through the Wyoming

Symphony Orchestra Box Office and online at www.wyomingsymphony.org.

