Wyoming Swaps Winter Gear For Summer Gear

In Wyoming we keep a coat in the car, just in case. After all, it has snowed in the middle of summer.

Despite that caution folks are still trading in their winter gear and toys for summer.

Put those snow shoes in the back of the closet and pull those tennis shoes out.

Snow pants for short pants.

Pack away the snow blower - bring out the lawn mower.

Put away the snow shovel - out comes the yard rake.

Snow mobile is replaced by a motor bike or 4wheeler, perhaps a side by side.

Some people will swap out those snow tires on their car for summer tires.

Avid fishermen will still need that fishing pole, but an ice fishing pole looks a lot different than a summer fishing pole.

Road trip.

Off road trip.

Camping is back.

No more cross country ski trips. It's hiking now.

Some people swap out their ski polls for hiking polls. They look about the same to me. Those hiking polls actually come in handy when climbing Wyoming's steepest mountains, especially when caring camping gear.

Did you work on that summer beach body? NO? You have a few weeks left. Better get to it.

Truth is that when you live in a state like Wyoming there is a lot to swap out when we move from one season to the next.

Folks in Florida never have to worry about this. But then again Florida has hurricanes, alligators and big snakes. So choose your poison.

This is why so many people in Wyoming have big garages or out buildings.

Have to have some place to keep all this stuff.

