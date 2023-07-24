Summer Gas Prices See Little Change for Another Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 91.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.17/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.12/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g today--down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 78.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10 cent range we're in today since April. It's been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "However, with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean. For now, I don't expect much change in the toss up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer's end."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

July 24, 2022: $4.55/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g)

July 24, 2021: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

July 24, 2020: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 24, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 24, 2018: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 24, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 24, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

July 24, 2015: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

July 24, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

July 24, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.83/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.82/g.

Ogden- $3.95/g, up 18.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.76/g.

Billings- $3.85/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.84/g.

