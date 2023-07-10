Hottest Weather of the Year Expected this Week for Central Wyoming

The National Weather Service is predicting the hottest weather of the year this week with expected highs in the 90s for Central Wyoming.

The heat is turning up today with a high-temp forecast of 92 degrees.

The pattern continues for much of the week, albeit breezy, with a small chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Heat Safety Tips and Resources

The NWS states that heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year.

Heat can be very taxing on the body; check out the heat related illnesses that can occur with even a short period of exposure.

Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others.

A Scientific Assessment of the following groups are particularly vulnerable to heat:

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

Older adults, particularly those with pre existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.

People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.

Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

It is NEVER safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway.

Kids who play in cars or wander outside and get into a car can die in 10 minutes! A reported 33 children died in hot cars in 2022. To see the latest information for 2023, go to this link. Deaths routinely are reported as early as April and tragedies continue into December in southern states.

NWS Safety information on Children, Pets and Vehicles: Find out more about how cars can heat up quickly when left in the sun. Information and resources in both English and Spanish from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

