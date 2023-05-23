Museums of Casper Revives ‘Passport to Adventure’ Program

A new organization to promote local museums, art galleries and historic sites has announced the return of the "Passport to Adventure" museum passport program.

The Museums of Casper says the free program encourages visitors and residents to visit these attractions in Casper and Natrona County through the summer, according to a press release.

"Passport to Adventure starts on Memorial Day weekend -- Saturday through Monday -- and continues to Labor Day.

The program focuses on families, but it is open to anyone.

Those who visit most of the participating venues can enter a drawing for prizes.

The drawings will happen Sept. 9 live on the Museums of Casper Facebook page.

The free passports can be found at the 12 participating museums and other places:

Nicolaysen Art Museum & Discovery Center.

Tate Geological Museum.

Werner Wildlife Museum.

The Science Zone.

National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.

The Bishop House.

Art 321.

Visit Casper.

Crimson Dawn.

Casper Planetarium.

Fort Caspar Museum.

Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum.

The members of Museums of Casper are representatives of area museums, Casper College and Visit Casper.

