Here Are 10 Essentials The Pros Say You Need When Hiking Wyoming
All over Wyoming there are great opportunities for hiking, camping and outdoor fun. Hiking is a great activity for the entire family, just make sure you're prepared. It's better to be over-prepared than under-prepared when you're out in the wilderness.
With summer officially here, going out on a summer backpacking trip may be on your agenda or maybe you're setting a goal of taking more hikes this summer. Having the proper gear and essentials is very important, even if you're just going out on a day hike.
The first thing you need to make sure of, is to let someone know that you're going and give them a general idea of where you're going.
So what are some of the essentials? Good question.
Miranda 'in the wild' is a lover of the outdoors and spends lots of her time hiking, camping and surviving in all different types of hiking environments. She is a YouTuber for REI has some suggestions on what you should have with you on a hike.
These are the items that Miranda has with her every time she goes out on a day hike.
- Navigation - compass and map of the area you're hiking
- Headlamp - having a source of light is important especially if you're going early or the hike takes longer than you thought and you get caught in the dark.
- Sun Protection - Sunglasses, hat, sunscreen are all important
- First Aid Kit - Even a small cut could turn bad if you don't have the essentials to take care of it. Blisters are possible, having a kit to be able to ease the discomfort is a great idea.
- Knife/ Multi-use tool - helps you cut rope, cloth, packaging, start a fire or making camp.
- Matches/ Lighter - Waterproof matches or a lighter are good to have with you, incase you get stranded and need warmth
- Shelter - A space blanket or small tarp could come in handy if you get caught out longer than you expected and need warmth, a place to sleep or to keep rain off of you.
- Water/ Food - Extremely important to carry a water pack with plenty of water and a source of calories (energy bars, gels, nuts, jerky). It may be a good idea to have a water filtration system too. Staying hydrated and energized is key to a successful hike.
- Clothing - Maybe not a whole other outfit, but even just a long sleeve or heavier shirt will be a game changer.
- Personal Protection - We live in large carnivore country and there is a chance you'll run into a bear or mountain lion. Having bear spray or other form of protection is encouraged