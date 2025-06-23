Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Residential Group’s Suit Against LDS Church

In Cody, Wyoming, a group of residents called "Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods" (POCN) has been involved in a two-year legal dispute with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) regarding the construction of a temple on a two-lane, dead-end street in a zoned rural residential neighborhood.

The LDS Church announced plans to build the temple, with a 101-foot-tall tower, in the spring of 2023.

On June 15, 2023, the Cody Planning and Zoning Commission approved the church's site plan and conditional use permit (CUP). POCN filed a lawsuit in August. There were both people in favor and against the temple's construction who testified at that meeting.

The city issued the building permit in September 2023.

POCN filed a petition for review with the district court on August 21, 2023 and a second petition for review on August 24. The church filed a cross-petition for review. These petitions were consolidated by the court.

Ultimately the court determined that it lacked jurisdiction over POCN's petitions because they were "untimely."

Construction of the Cody temple is underway, there was a groundbreaking ceremony last fall.

A reddit user posted a photo of the LDS temple being build in Cody, Wyoming two months ago.

The Cody Enterprise asked for a comment from the church following the court's decision. They published the comment, made by the president of the LDS' Cody Wyoming Stake Presidency, Andy Jacobsen, for the June 17 paper:

“For local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it is a significant day and another step forward to the completion of the temple where we can practice our faith in a House of the Lord in this area. The Church follows the law, and this Wyoming Supreme Court decision reaffirmed a previous ruling which demonstrates the approval process for the Cody Wyoming Temple followed the law.”

The temple is expected to be completed in early to mid-2027.

Casper, Wyoming, became home to a Mormon temple last fall. See photos of the inside at the link below.

