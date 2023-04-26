Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign Moves from Cody to Casper

Until now, Kanye West was using an address from a former property in Cody, Wyoming as his Presidential Campaign headquarters.

However, on March 3rd, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, filed a statement of organization, listing 312 West 2nd Street, Unit A1185 in Casper, Wyoming as his campaign address.

The bank listed is the First Bank of Wyoming in Cody.

In early August, Ye took his nearly-4000 acre ranch off the market, according to the New York Post.

The rapper, fashion designer, and businessman announced that he would run for president in 2024 last fall.

Ye suggested he had enlisted alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager, a former editor at the right wing publication Breitbart who came under fire after a 2017 video emerged of him appearing to condone pedophilia.

However, the Daily Beast claims an anonymous employee told them the artist's interests in running for president have fizzled out since marrying Bianca Censori, a shoe designer at his fashion line Yeezy.

His 2020 presidential campaign platform advocated for environmental stewardship, supporting the arts, boosting faith-based organizations, reinstating school prayer, and providing a strong national defense.

The bid unraveled when Ye failed to meet deadlines in accordance with election proceedings. His efforts did land him on the ballot in a dozen states, and the Associated Press estimated he received about 60,000 votes total.

