Mormon Temple in Central Wyoming Nears Completion

Construction is almost complete for the Casper LDS temple as landscapers put the finishing touches on the 10,000 square foot structure. The dedication will take place next year, but the temple will be finished by the end of the month.

According to VisitWyoming, there will be an open house (the date has yet to be announced), afterwards only members of the church who have a temple recommendation from LDS leaders will be allowed inside.

Temples are not churches for weekly worship services; they are designed for performing sacred LDS ordinances and ceremonies such as eternal marriages, endowments, and baptisms for the dead.

As of April 2023, the church claims to have 300 temples across the globe--some still under construction.

Wyoming is home to the third-highest percentage of Mormon members in its population, with Utah coming in first and Idaho second.The history of Latter Day Saints in Wyoming goes back to 1900 when establishments were set up in Byron and Cowley.

After establishing themselves in Salt Lake City, Mormons began to expand. Brigham Young sent bands of church members to colonize surrounding areas, and within a few years there were many Mormon settlements established in southeastern Idaho and northern Utah as well as Wyoming.

Star Valley was settled in the 1870s by Mormon pioneers and named for its natural beauty. There, Wyoming's first Mormon temple was built and opened in 2016. Casper will be home to the second one.

In 2003, an economic analysis determined that 95% of properties within a one mile radius from the temple increased in value from $29,455 to $77,445 taking inflation into consideration.

Two months ago, then-mayor Bruce Knell told Cowboy State Daily that he didn't receive a single negative comment about the temple after it was proposed.

City officials are hopeful it will be good for businesses on the west side and bring visitors to that area.

Construction Nears Completion on Wyoming's Second Mormon Temple