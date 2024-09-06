Wyoming Supreme Court Holding Oral Argument at Casper College

Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

The Wyoming Supreme Court is bringing an oral argument to Casper, along with an educational event for Casper College students and the public. Usually the Wyoming Supreme Court hears the arguments on appeal at the Wyoming Supreme Court building in Cheyenne, but on September 26 it will hear one case in Casper. The oral argument will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Music Building (Wheeler Concert Hall) at 1451 Lisco Drive.

The “You Be The Judge” event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will feature a short mock oral argument presented by local attorneys and presided over by volunteers from the audience. Participants will be given the opportunity to ask questions and to weigh in on how they would rule on the case. The interactive program is designed to educate Wyoming citizens on the mission and responsibilities of the Wyoming Judicial Branch. Participants will receive a behind the scenes glimpse into the difficult decisions faced by Wyoming judges and how this branch of government works.

“We look forward to the opportunity to talk to the students and citizens of Natrona County about what we do in the judicial branch, and why we have such a passion for the rule of law,” said Chief Justice Kate Fox. “The folks at Casper College and the local lawyers and judges have really stepped up to make this a successful program,” she added. “I hope for a good turnout.”

The events are free and open to the public.

Additional information about the Wyoming Supreme Court, including the September case setting and live audio broadcast link of these arguments, the “You Be The Judge” program, and other educational resources, can be found on the Wyoming Judicial Branch’s website.

