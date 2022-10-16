Wyoming Students Attacked by Grizzly Outside of Cody

According to Cowboy State Daily, two athletes on the Northwest College wrestling team suffered a grizzly bear attack on Saturday outside of Cody.

The athletic director at Northwest College said "the injuries suffered were very serious in nature, but both are expected to live. Each wrestler has already received multiple surgeries."

Both men are still alive.

Both men were life-flighted to Billings.

The attack happened during a hike while horn hunting in the South Fork outside Cody on Saturday.

Four men were hiking down the mountain, one witness said the group became separated. and a grizzly unexpectedly attacked.

The two uninjured men were able to bring the victims to medical treatment, confirmed by the Big Horn Radio Network.

The Northwest College President Lisa Watson sent an email to the college’s students and staff on the 16th. The full text of the email is published here:

Hello all,

For those of you who have not heard, four members of the Trapper Wrestling team were on a hike on Saturday afternoon when two of them encountered a grizzly bear. Due to the suddenness of the encounter, they were not able to deploy their bear spray. After the attack, they were able to return to their vehicle with the help of their teammates and sought medical attention. Both men are currently under medical care and expected to recover fully.

I am so grateful for those who assisted these brave young men in the aftermath of this terrifying ordeal and that no lives were lost. It took quick thinking and no small amount of bravery for this to have ended without tragedy. My thanks to Coach Ziegler and the Trapper Wrestling team for their trek to Billings to show support for their injured brothers. May their recovery be swift, and their spirits remain strong.

Lisa

Chad Hansen Wild Horse Photography