The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has announced five new appointments to its Board of Directors, adding leaders with backgrounds in ranching, conservation, law, finance and community service.

Joining the board are Gay Lynn Byrd, Marilyn Kite, Bret Leas, DJ Healy, and Robert Heykoop.

Executive Director Christine Adams said the new board members will help strengthen partnerships, support ranching families, and guide long-term stewardship of Wyoming’s working lands.

“As the organization looks ahead, this group will play an important role in advancing conservation while keeping ranching viable across the state,” Adams said.

Gay Lynn Byrd, a rancher and conservationist raised on the Allemand Ranch near Douglas, brings experience in wildlife and public service. She served on the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission beginning in 2017, representing District 7, where she supported wildlife crossings, invasive species prevention, and programs balancing conservation with agriculture.

Marilyn S. Kite made history as the first woman to serve on the Wyoming Supreme Court and later as the state’s first female Chief Justice. A University of Wyoming graduate, Kite authored more than 500 opinions during her 15 years on the court. She now serves as counsel at Holland & Hart, focusing on environmental, energy, and natural resource law.

Bret Leas, owner of B1T Ranch in Sublette County, is a Partner and Global Co-Head of Asset Backed Finance at Apollo Global Management. His background includes leadership roles in finance and law, along with extensive nonprofit board experience.

Robert Heykoop, based in Encampment, is co-founder and CEO of Traction Financial Partners, an independent investment advisory firm. He also serves as president of the Wyoming State Fair Foundation, where he helped secure more than $1 million for the fair’s endowment to support youth programs and agricultural education.

DJ Healy is president of LU Ranch Co. and a fourth-generation leader of the historic LU Ranch in the Absaroka foothills. Since returning to Wyoming in 2018, Healy has focused on sustainable grazing, land stewardship, and long-term wildlife habitat conservation.

Board Chair Marissa Taylor said the new members will help guide the Land Trust’s mission moving forward.

“Their shared commitment to Wyoming’s working lands will be a tremendous asset as we continue our work to keep Wyoming, Wyoming,” Taylor said.

