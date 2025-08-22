Meet Major Shawn Hobson, The New Deputy Warden At Wyoming State Pen

Starting September 1, 2025, the Wyoming State Penitentiary has a new Deputy Warden.

A Deputy Warden is the second-in-command, assisting the Warden with daily operations, staff supervision, and policy implementation, and stepping into the Warden's role when they are absent.

Major Shawn Hobson's experience and commitment to safety made him an obvious choice for the role.

Before joining the WDOC, Major Hobson served in the United States Marine Corps and worked in law enforcement, where he developed a strong foundation in discipline, strategic thinking, and mission-focused leadership. These experiences have provided him with extensive operational expertise and the ability to lead teams effectively in high-pressure environments.

Throughout his tenure, Major Hobson has advanced through the ranks, earning promotions to Sergeant, Captain, and most recently serving as Security Manager at the WSP. Major Hobson has exemplified integrity, accountability, and professionalism, demonstrating a deep commitment to public service. He remains dedicated to supporting correctional staff, strengthening institutional security, and advancing the department’s mission of public safety and offender rehabilitation.

Director Daniel Shannon spoke highly of his colleague: “Major Hobson has shown exceptional leadership and dedication to our mission. His experience and commitment to safety make him an excellent choice for this role. I am confident Major Hobson will continue to contribute greatly to the success of our Department and the safety of our communities.”

Hobson will be second in command to Warden Neicole Molden, who is ultimately responsible for the prison's overall safety, security, and operations.

