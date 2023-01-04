Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous & Traders’ Fair Coming to Casper This Month

The Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous and Traders' Fair is coming to Casper January 27, 28, and 29 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center.

The event is FREE and open to the public.

Visitors can expect to learn about the history of the 1800's, catch up with old and new friends, enter a photo contest, do some trading and swap a tall tale or two.

Traders will have lots of fur hats and clothing, knives, beads, guns--"there could be some buffalo stuff" said Jim Miller, one of the members from the local Deer Creek Muzzle Loaders Club for the last 40 years.

Miller said there will be a blacksmith, and--weather permitting, of course--a man from Colorado is coming with homemade root beer and other period correct soda pop.

Visitors have the option of buying a banquet style dinner that comes with music and dancing.

Miller said they've been going strong since 1979 when it was just a group of guys who got together and deided they wanted to have something like this.

Miller got involved in 1984 and looks forward to the conference every year.

Locals interested in joining the Deer Creek club can learn more about it at the Rendezvous and Trade Fair. They meet on the first Sunday of every month "come hell or highwater."

It's not just about shooting and guns, he told K2Radio News; it's a family event. They enjoy camping, pot-lucking...things like that, said Miller.

For more information you can call 307 234-6591.

