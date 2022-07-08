World Famous Wyoming Mountain Man Convention This Weekend

Have you never been? You should do this at least once in your life.

The Green River Rendezvous is held each year on the second FULL weekend in July in Pinedale Wyoming. It relives the early Mountain Man history of the area.

During Rendezvous, the town of Pinedale comes alive with activities and events surrounding the Mountain Man theme.

There was a time when the only way people could meet, communicate, and trade was during one of these meetups. There were no towns, roads, or any sort of communications, so this was the only way to do it.

The Green River Rendezvous was an annual event in the 1830s. Mountain Men, Trappers, Travelers, and Indians all gathered in a valley "below the Green" river and bartered, traded, sold, and swapped various items such as skins, pelts, guns, jewelry, and whatever else they needed.

Everyone across the region knew to meet at Horse Creek. The creek flowed into the Green in the Upper Green River Valley, the site of six Rendezvous.

The event lasted anywhere from a few days to several months and was a time for getting new supplies, renewing acquaintances with old friends, story swapping, drinking, and general rowdiness.

Yeah, things got ugly at times.

According to The Green River Rendezvous website here are some of the things you can do this weekend.

Museum of the Mountain Man

Western Art & Wine Auction

Living History Camp & Demonstrations by the American Mountain Men

Teton Traders

Traders Row

Art of the Winds

Local Artists Art Walk

Rendezvous Rodeo

Book Sale

Main Street Pinedale

Vendors Fair

Rendezvous Parade

Live Concert & Street Dance featuring Jared Rogerson & the Rodeo Wreck

Green River Rendezvous Pageant Association

Beard Shaving

Wyoming Mountain Man Convention